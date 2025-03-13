Top guns get wins at Nawaka 7s

[Photo Credit: Credit Nawaka 7s]
The 2025 Fiji Bitter 7s Series leaders Devo Babas bounced back in style to cruise through in its second pool game at the Nawaka 7s.
Devo struggled against Naduruniu in their first game, only winning by 7-5.
However, they thrashed Hydro Bukuya 29-0 in its second group game.
Former national reps Ropate Rere and Daniele Yaya featured for Devo Babas.
Meanwhile, the shadow naional side playing as Viwa beat Mosi 31-nil.
National reps like Suliano Volivoli, Sakiusa Siqila, Pilipo Bukayaro, Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Josese Batirerega and Rauto Vakadranu played for Viwa.
Viwa won its first match, beating Vuna Brothers 27-5.
Defending champs DXC Army Green got its campaign rolling with a 28 – 7 win over Golden Eagle
You can watch the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s live from tomorrow on FBC 2.
RESULTS
Mens Grade Ground 1 Result
Devo Babas 7 – 5 Naduruniu
Viwa Rugby 27 – 5 Vuna Brothers
Kavala Bay Babas 5 – 12 Sabeto
Hydro Bukuya 5 – 10 St Gabriel Nakavika
Mana Magicians 0 – 24 Brothers
Nakovacake WBD – Mosi
Mosi Rugby 0 – 31 Viwa Rugby
Draulu 19 – 0 Duavata Brothers
DXC Army Green 28 – 7 Golden Eagle
U21
Concrete Senibiua 0 – 15 Varokai Babas
Pacific Mana Academy 0 – 17 Aj Patel Ba River
Raddison Naduruniu 5 – 17 St Theresa
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.