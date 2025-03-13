Top guns get wins at Nawaka 7s

[Photo Credit: Credit Nawaka 7s]

The 2025 Fiji Bitter 7s Series leaders Devo Babas bounced back in style to cruise through in its second pool game at the Nawaka 7s.

Devo struggled against Naduruniu in their first game, only winning by 7-5.

However, they thrashed Hydro Bukuya 29-0 in its second group game.

Former national reps Ropate Rere and Daniele Yaya featured for Devo Babas.

Meanwhile, the shadow naional side playing as Viwa beat Mosi 31-nil.

National reps like Suliano Volivoli, Sakiusa Siqila, Pilipo Bukayaro, Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Josese Batirerega and Rauto Vakadranu played for Viwa.

Viwa won its first match, beating Vuna Brothers 27-5.

Defending champs DXC Army Green got its campaign rolling with a 28 – 7 win over Golden Eagle

You can watch the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s live from tomorrow on FBC 2.

RESULTS

Mens Grade Ground 1 Result

Devo Babas 7 – 5 Naduruniu

Viwa Rugby 27 – 5 Vuna Brothers

Kavala Bay Babas 5 – 12 Sabeto

Hydro Bukuya 5 – 10 St Gabriel Nakavika

Mana Magicians 0 – 24 Brothers

Nakovacake WBD – Mosi

Mosi Rugby 0 – 31 Viwa Rugby

Draulu 19 – 0 Duavata Brothers

DXC Army Green 28 – 7 Golden Eagle

U21

Concrete Senibiua 0 – 15 Varokai Babas

Pacific Mana Academy 0 – 17 Aj Patel Ba River

Raddison Naduruniu 5 – 17 St Theresa

