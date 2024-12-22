Tikoilepanoni eyes Perth 7s selection

Jope Tikoilepanoni

Fiji Airways Men’s extended squad member Jope Tikoilepanoni is eyeing a golden opportunity to compete in the Perth 7s next month.

He knows that securing a place in the squad under the high expectations of national coach Osea Kolinisau will be a tough challenge, with plenty of skilled players competing for the same opportunity.

Ready for the next big test, Tikoilepanoni is eager to join the boys if given the nod.

“Perth 7s is in January, and I’m trying my best to be part of the squad to go for that one but you know it won’t be easy because there is a lot of competition within the training squad, who all want a spotBut I am ready.If I get the call-up to go to Perth, I’ll be ready to get the job the coach wants done.”

While the team gets a two-week holiday for Christmas and New Year, he emphasizes that the break won’t mean rest, as training continues and a fitness test next month will be vital for selection.

The team will begin preparations for the Coral Coast 7s upon their return, before shifting their attention to the Perth 7s.