Three weeks journey pays off for Basiyalo

A lot can happen in three weeks and this is true for young Fijian Drua development player Isikeli Basiyalo who has made the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s side for Hong Kong.

Coach Osea Kolinisau named his side and included the youngster who recently joined the extended squad with Aisea Nawai.

The 21-year-old was informed by Drua head coach Glen Jackson a few weeks ago that Kolinisau wanted to try him out in 7s.

Basiyalo says he has learned a lot since joining the squad.

“It’s just been three weeks being part of the training squad with my older brothers, I have learnt a whole lot of things, especially patience, hard-work and every thign else I need to know to be part of the squad.”

Meanwhile, Manueli Maisamoa is also back in the team with Alusio Vakadranu.

Other players that have made the 13-member side are Jeremaia Matana, Kavekini Tanivanuakula, Joseva Talacolo, Sakiusa Siqila, Filipe Sauturaga, Iowane Teba, George Bose, Joji Nasova and Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

The Hong Kong 7s will be held next week and Fiji is pooled with USA, Ireland, and Argentina.

Meanwhile, members of the extended squad that didn’t make the Hong Kong 7s selection will play for their clubs at the 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s that starts tomorrow.

