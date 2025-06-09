Tamani double as Fiji beat Argentina

The Fiji Airway’s Men’s 7s side has started its Perth 7s campaign with a great 26-10 comeback win against Argentina.

Dubbed the comeback kings, Fiji scored four unanswered tries after trailing 10-nil, with Terio Tamani getting a double.

Argentina capitalized on two Fiji errors inside the first three minutes to score two successive tries.

However, Fiji was patient and managed to get their first points through Terio Tamani, and the try was converted.

Tamani weaved through the defense again, less than a minute later, with some magical footwork to score his second with Fiji in front 14-10 at halftime.

Playmaker, Tamani, controlled the game and was calm throughout.

The national side got a try disallowed by the TMO due to a forward pass from Sevuloni Mocenacagi to Vuiviawa Naduvalo before George Bose crossed for Fiji’s third.

Super substitute, Manueli Maisamoa, sealed the deal when he ran straight through to score their fourth after another brilliant support play.

Fiji’s next game is against Spain at 7:36pm, followed by their final pool match against South Africa at 10:52pm.

Our Fijiana play New Zealand at 5:58pm, then Japan at 8:52pm.

You can watch all Fiji’s games on FBC TV.

