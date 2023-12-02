Talacolo saves Fiji once again

Joseva Talacolo once again demonstrated his clutch performance

Joseva Talacolo once again demonstrated his clutch performance, securing the winning try as Fiji Airways Fiji triumphed 21-14 over the USA in the Dubai 7s opener.

Tied at 14-all and heading into golden point, the Police officer seized the moment with a crucial five-pointer, reminiscent of his impactful play last season.

Fiji soared initially with Jeremaia Matana’s score and Filipe Sauturaga’s successful extras.

USA responded strongly, with Marcus Tupuola’s try and Lucas Lacamp’s kick leveling the scores at 7-all by the break.

In the second half, Sevuloni Mocenacagi capitalized on a loose ball, putting Fiji ahead 14-7, but USA persisted.

Malacchi Essdale’s try and conversion leveled the score again.

In the crucial moment, Talacolo struck, and Terio Tamani’s conversion secured the victory.

The next challenge awaits against France at 9:52 pm.