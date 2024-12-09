Specman, McNulty for Coral Coast 7s

[Photo: Supplied]

Fans will be able to watch two former World 7s Series greats at the 2025 McDonald Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s.

Former Springboks 7s playmaker, Rosko Specman, and recently retired Ireland great, Harry McNulty have been named in the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s team.

Friday has selected Specman and McNulty and he’ll name a few more players in the coming weeks.

Specman will be making his first appearance at the tournament and obviously his first visit to Fiji.

Former Ireland 7s captain, McNulty, needs no introduction as fans have witnessed his passion for the game of 7s and his close affinity with the Fijian players.

The 2025 McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast Sevens will be held at Lawaqa Park from the 16th to 18th of next month.