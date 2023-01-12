Smooth start for youth favorites Dominion Brothers

Favorites of the McDonalds Coral Coast youth division Southland Dominion Brothers had a smooth start to its title contention campaign.

The side defeated SRS Nukuvura Youth 24-5 in its first pool encounter at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In other youth results, Australia Schoolboys hung on to defeat NN Tubarua Youth 10-5, AJ Pallets Ba River beat First Light Taveuni 20-5 and Japan punished Ralagi 17-5.

Looking at the women’s division, Australia A thrashed Tagimoucia Ranadi 50-0, Stop Violence Against Women and Children Police beat Savusavu 27-5, Seahawks defeat Navosa 24-12 and Nadraki Lillian Amazon fell to Tabusoro Angels 26-10.

The action continues at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.