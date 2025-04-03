Sevens

Singapore to decide HSBC SVNS 2025 league winners

April 3, 2025 4:08 pm

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/Facebook]

The Singapore National Stadium will be the venue for the HSBC SVNS 2025 regular season finale on 5-6 April, where the League Winners will be crowned.

The HSBC SVNS 2025 League Winners trophies will be awarded at the conclusion of the sixth and final regular season round.

Currently, New Zealand’s women’s team and Argentina’s men’s team lead the SVNS standings, following consecutive title wins in Vancouver and Hong Kong.

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s team is currently in second position with 76 points, while the Fijiana team is in seventh place with 38 points.

At the end of the Singapore round, the top eight ranked teams will qualify for the HSBC SVNS World Championship, while those ranked ninth to 12th will compete in the SVNS Play Off in Los Angeles on 3-4 May.

