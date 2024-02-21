Series outings before Olympics vital for overseas players

With four months away from the Paris Olympics, Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings has yet to confirm which overseas players he’s interested in and when they’ll join the squad.

There’s no specific rule about overseas players getting some World Series tournaments under their belt before featuring at the Olympics.

However, Gollings says he’d love to have our overseas stars playing in a few tournaments.

Article continues after advertisement

‘Hopefully that will come to fruition and obviously during the Olympic window there’s no issue with release but my want is to able to get players to be able to play prior to that so we redevelop that connectivity as we go through the series’.

Gollings earlier revealed to FBC Sports that he’s after five overseas and Fijian Drua players.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s takes on Spain in their first pool match at 11.20am on Saturday then Canada at 4:24pm before facing Argentina at 10:33am on Sunday at the Vancouver 7s.

The Fijiana meet USA at 7:30 am and Australia at 12:46 pm on Saturday.

Their final group game is at 6:15 am on Sunday against Japan.

You can watch all the Fiji and Fijiana 7s pool games on FBC TV.