Second successive loss in Perth for Fijiana

New Zealand thumped the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s 36-5 at the Perth 7s.

It was the second straight loss at the tournament for Fijiana after going down to the USA in its first match.

The Fijiana couldn’t fire a shot for over 13 minutes, and they were punished for their errors.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji failed to score a try against the best defensive side this season until the final play when captain Verenaisi Ditavutu broke free to score between the sticks.

They play Japan at 8:52pm in its final Perth 7s pool match.

You can watch the action live on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.