Sauturaga and Naduvalo are injury covers

Team Fiji Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau has finalized his 13-man squad for the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

15 players came to France and only 13 are allowed in the Games village.

The two players who will be injury covers for the Olympics are Vuiviawa Naduvalo and Filipe Sauturaga, both will remain in France.

Article continues after advertisement

The defending champions arrived at the Games Village early this morning after spending a week in Libourne.

This means the 13 players that’ll represent Fiji in Paris are Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Josaia Wini, Ponipate Loganimasi, Iosefo Masi, Jeremaia Matana, Joseva Talacolo, Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Iowane Teba, Selestinio Ravutaumada, Kaminieli Rasaku, Joji Nasova and Terio Tamani.

Fiji will face Uruguay in their first pool game at 3am before they take on USA at 6.30 am at Stade De France next Thursday.

Team Fiji Chef De Mission Sale Sorovaki says other athletes will join the 7s team at the Games Village later.

“Our 7s team are based out at Libourne for the men’s and at Marcossis for the women’s, Taekwondo and Karate don’t get in until later on this week while sailing is based out at Marseilles.”

The women’s 7s side will join the men’s and others on Sunday.