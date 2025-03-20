Sausauvou Taveuni here for business

[Photo Credit: Sausauvou Taveuni Rugby/ Facebook]

As the Sausauvou Taveuni under-21 side prepares to make their debut at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s today, they are setting high standards for the three-day tournament.

Captain Tevita Sukabula says while his side are the new boys on the block, they participation in the tournament is not just to make the numbers, but walk away with the title.

Ever since winning the Plate in the under-21 grade at the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s earlier this year, they have set their goal of winning the title at the Marist 7s.

“We want to win the title, and we believe that we are able to achieve this. The players are very excited for this tournament, it’s the biggest in the country and all teams want to be here. It’s also the most exciting tournament in the country and we can’t wait to play”



Sausauvou Taveuni under-21 side. [Photo Credit: Sausauvou Taveuni Rugby/ Facebook]

Preparations has been coming along well for the side over the past few weeks, focusing on areas of weaknesses from Fiji Bitter 7s tournaments they competed in.

While the tournament started at 7am this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, Sausauvou Taveuni will play Bureta Young Boys at 9.20am in their opening pool match.

The side then goes on to play Bua Babas at 1.04pm and Savali Logistics at 4.58pm.

