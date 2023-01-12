Rough start for defending champs

[File Photo]

Defending champion of the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s, Say No to Drugs Police had a shaky start to its title defense campaign.

The title holders were held to a 5-all draw by Kwaiyata Yamacia in their first Pool A match.

Meanwhile, some teams recorded big wins with Raiwasa Taveuni thrashing ASM Clermont Nadroga Stallions 41-10 in Pool D.

Article continues after advertisement

USA Falcons thumped SRS Nukuvura 33-7, Wardens outclassed McDonalds Saunaka 19-0 and Uluinakau comfortably beat McDonald’s Vueti Cakau 26-7.

Ram Sami Army edged Fire 21-19, Wadigi Salvo defeated Tuva Rugby 12-7 while Pacific Nomads overcame Coastline Ratu Filise 10-5.

Matches continue at Lawaqa Park and you can watch them live on FBC Sports HD channel.