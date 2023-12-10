Ravouvou backs Fiji 7s team

Fiji team huddle [Source: World Rugby]

A member of Fiji’s 2016 Rio Olympic Games gold medal-winning team believes the Fiji Airways men’s 7s side lacks cohesion on the field.

Former national playmaker, Vatemo Ravouvou says despite this challenge, he is confident the team will eventually find their bearing and execute the style of play that Fiji is renowned for.

“I see that there is a lack of combination among players last week, I believe if they can find the right combination, they can surely win this weekend in Cape Town.”

Former national playmaker, Vatemo Ravouvou

Following the national side’s fourth-place finish in Dubai last week, Ravouvou says he understands the pain that comes from losing a tournament and the boys will be hungry to get back to winning ways in the Cape Town 7s and the remaining legs of the series.

Fiji will take on France in the cup quarterfinal tonight at 9:40.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana side will also face France at 7.44 pm in the women’s Cup quarterfinal.