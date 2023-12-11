Rasaku named in Cape Town Dream Team

Kaminieli Rasaku [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji Airways men’s 7s rover Kaminieli Rasaku has been named in the HSBC Cape Town 7s Dream Team after an impressive showing in South Africa over the weekend.

The versatile player proved devastating on attack, with his numerous line breaks and offloading skills proving to be a thorn in the defence of opposing teams.

Rasaku makes the cut for the Dream Team alongside Australian trio Maurice Longbottom, James Turner and Nathan Lawson, Ireland’s Terry Kennedy and Argentina duo Matias Osadczuk and German Schulz.

Meanwhile the next leg of the HSBC World 7s Series will be held in Perth, Australia on January 26th-28th, 2024.