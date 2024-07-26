Quarterfinal is our final: Talacolo

[Source: ONOC Communications/ Facebook]

The quarterfinal match against Ireland is the final for Fiji according to forward Joseva Talacolo.

After their 19-12 win over hosts France in the final pool game, Talacolo says it was a game they expected to go down to the wire.

Talacolo says they’ve talked about it as a team that they have to treat every game is if its their last.

The lanky Namosi man has been one of the standout performers for the national side in the last three games.

“This next game against Ireland is not a quarterfinal for us, it’s a final, we can’t look beyond that match because it’s like our last game.”



Team Fiji Men’s 7s will now play Ireland at 8am in the Olympic Games quarterfinal.

This is after Ireland lost to New Zealand 12-14 in their final pool match.

The Kiwis will meet South Africa in the first quarterfinal at 7am.



Another confirmed quarterfinal is Argentina playing France at 7:30am and USA will take on Australia in the last quarter at 8:30am.