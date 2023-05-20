Promising start for Fiji in London

Joseva Talacolo.

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team started well in its first pool match in London.

They defeated Ireland 33-12.

Fiji played it deep from their own half and was able to come out through numerous offloads.

Article continues after advertisement

Paula Nayacakalou took his time near the sideline, drawing the defenders before offloading to Josefa Talacolo who did well to dot down the ball before being taken out.

Waisea Nacuqu added the conversion to lead 7-0.

Nayacakalou was again involved in the thick of things, winning a penalty for Fiji.

They spread it wide and Talacolo once again used his speed to run away for his second try.

🇫🇯 It didn’t take long to see the Fijian Flair! 🤩 🏖️ They go coast to coast in the London sun! ☀️@fijirugby | #London7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/F1IEdwtgz9 — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) May 20, 2023

Fiji led 12-0 at halftime.

In a blow for Fiji, Talacolo was accompanied out of the field with an injury.

However, it did not dent their efforts as Waisea Nacuqu added another seven-pointer following a runaway try straight from the start of the second half.

With under four minutes to go, Ireland got itself right back in the game with a converted try to Niall Comerford.

However, Fiji put the results beyond doubt with veteran Sevuloni Mocenacagi slicing through the defenders to jot down their fourth try.

Fireman Vuiviawa Naduvalo added the icing on the cake with another converted try.

Ireland managed to struck back with a consolation try to Chay Mullins.

Fiji faces Argentina next at 12.53am.