Prize purse disparity due to number of teams competing: Whyte

The disparity between the men’s and women’s prize money in the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s is due to the number of teams competing.

This was revealed by tournament founder Jay Whyte after receiving queries from certain individuals as to the $5000 difference between the two divisions.

Whyte says this has always been the case throughout the tournament’s 12-year history.

“We have 12 women’s teams competing, and they will take away $15K as the first prize. If we can get up to 16 teams, that means we will also have $20K on offer for the women, as you can see it prize money parity based on the number of teams competing.”

Meanwhile, the shadow New Zealand side, Matakesi, are the top bets in Pool A against the Seahawks, Ba Originals, and Vatu Talei.

The shadow Fijiana 7s side, Mount Masada, will take on Fire, Pacific Nomads, and Western Drifters in Pool B, while Pool C will feature Manly Mermaids, Lillian Amazons, Ezers, and Vanuatu.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on January 18th at Lawaqa Park, with the winners collecting $20,000 in prize money in the men’s division and $15,000 in the women’s division.