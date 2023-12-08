Police Blue, Raiwasa Brothers into elimination round

[Source: Fiji Bitter Beer/facebook]

Police Blue and Paradise Raiwasa Brothers look to be in the in-form teams heading into the play-offs of the Fiji Bitter Labasa 7s currently underway at Subrail Park.

Police Blue, the losing finalists from last year have qualified for the main elimination round, where they will face Service Two while Raiwasa Brothers will face Saint Theresa this afternoon.

Police White also looks to be in dominant form and will face Service One, while in other elimination matches, BLK Lavidi takes on Wai Rugby while Black Heron faces Fire Gold Labasa.

The elimination results will determine the main cup quarterfinal fixtures, which kicks-off tomorrow morning.

The winners of the Labasa 7s main competition will collect the $8000 prize money.