Outside noise fails to deter 'Pat'

Fiji Airways Men's captain Vatemo Ravouvou [back, 2nd from right] during the captains photoshoot

The fans are in for another incredible weekend with 72 world class seven-a-side rugby matches in Hong Kong.

Reggae band, The Wailers, will be performing with other groups for more than an hour of live music every day.

Despite the outside noise, Fiji Airways Men’s captain Vatemo Ravouvou is focused on the assignment.

Article continues after advertisement

The man known as ‘Pat’ by teammates says he’s ready to lead Fiji at So Kon Po.

“We have to prepare ourselves well to get back on the field and get back on the winning streak.”

The traditional powerhouses in Hong Kong will be out to break up Argentina’s party with historic champions New Zealand and Fiji having combined to win 31 of 46 titles here.



Vatemo Ravouvou [left] with a Samoa team player during their scrimmage session [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

New Zealand’s 24-17 cup win over Fiji last year was a welcome return to the podium for the men in black for the first time since 2014, and their 12th title all time.

Fiji is chasing a record 20th title in Hong Kong.

The Fiji 7s and Fijiana resume training today after having a rest yesterday.

The Fijiana 7s face Australia at 4.25 pm tomorrow followed by South Africa at 7.12pm before the last pool game with Ireland at 3.02pm Saturday.

Our Fiji 7s meet Australia at 9:30 pm tomorrow.

They’ll play two games on Saturday starting with Canada at 12.33am and France at 5.43pm.

You can watch all the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games live on FBC TV.