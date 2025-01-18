Nauru embraces Coral Coast experience

The Nauru's youth rugby team

The McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s has become a melting pot of Pacific rugby talent, bringing together teams from across the region.

This year, the tournament welcomed a fresh addition, Nauru’s youth rugby team, making its debut on the international sevens stage.

Known for its strength in weightlifting, Nauru is now expanding its athletic horizons, with its youth team diving into the world of rugby sevens.

This marks the first time Nauru has entered a youth team into the prestigious Coral Coast 7s tournament, a major milestone for the island nation.

Despite their success in other sports, rugby sevens is new to many of the players, but their enthusiasm and determination are undeniable.

David Agir, a representative of the Nauru Youth Team, acknowledged the challenges they faced in their rugby debut but expressed confidence in their ability to learn and grow from the experience.

“Yeah, it’s kind of hard, but we’re still learning from all the stuff that we have. This is not our first sport, so we’re still learning.”

The team’s journey has not been without its difficulties, but Agir remains optimistic.

Despite the challenges, the Nauru youth team has shown tremendous resilience and an eagerness to learn.

The Coral Coast 7s continues today at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka with the first game will kicking off at 9am.