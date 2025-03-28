Nasova, Basiyalo among top 5 reasons to watch HK7s

Joji Nasova (left) and Isikeli Basiyalo (right)

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s rep Joji Nasova and potential debutant Isikeli Basiyalo from the Fijian Drua development squad are among the top five reasons to watch the men’s competition at the Hong Kong 7s.

Nasova has been a revelation this season; currently leading the try-scoring charts with 16 tries.

A powerful winger with blistering pace and a keen eye for the try line, he has drawn high praise from national head coach Osea Kolinisau, who considers him a complete player—strong in defense, solid in attack, and vocal on the field.

With his ability to break through defensive lines and finish with precision, Nasova is expected to be a key player for Fiji when the mecca of sevens kicks off this afternoon.

While Nasova has already established himself, 20-year-old Isikeli Basiyalo is ready to make his mark.

The SVNS debutant has impressed everyone in training, showing his potential to be a game-changer.

Kolinisau believes he has what it takes to step up in the high-pressure environment of Hong Kong.

With raw talent, speed, and a natural ability to read the game, Basiyalo has the perfect opportunity to announce his arrival on the global sevens circuit.

The HSBC SVNS Hong Kong tournament has long been a stage where rugby sevens legends are made.

From Jonah Lomu to Waisale Serevi, the world has witnessed breathtaking performances that leave a lasting legacy.

The Hong Kong Sevens has always been a special place for Fijian rugby, with legends like Serevi leaving their mark.

Now, Nasova and Basiyalo have the chance to add their names to that prestigious list.

Fiji will meet USA first at 4.48 pm, they will then go against Ireland at 7.58 tonight.

The Hong Kong 7s will be held at Kai Tak Stadium for the first time.

