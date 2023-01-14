Nagasau returns, Rokotuisiga to debut

[File Photo]

Former Fijiana 7s captain and Fiji 15s World Cup squad member Rusila Nagasau is back in Saiasi Fuli’s squad for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s tournaments.

Nagasau was rested by Fuli during the Dubai and Cape Town 7s last month in his bid to give new players a chance to showcase their skills.

Police winger Maria Rokotuisiga is the only debutant in the squad.

Fijiana 7s is pooled with New Zealand, Great Britain, and Papua New Guinea for the Hamilton tournament.

They take on Great Britain at 10.22am next Saturday, then face New Zealand at 2.12pm before taking on Papua New Guinea at 5.37pm.

Squad:

Rejieli Daveua

Rusila Nagasau

Vani Buleki

Talei Wilson

Ivamere Nabura

Vasiti Solikoviti

Lavena Cavuru

Maria Rokotuisiga

Viniana Riwai

Reapi Uluinasau

Ana Naimasi

Ilisapeci Delaiwau

Younis Bese