Naduruniu tames Kesenavunivalu in thrilling encounter

Naduruniu was the better side in the 3rd Fiji Bitter Tabadamu 7s tournament as they defeated Kesenavunivalu 17-0 this afternoon.

In other games, BLK Lavidi Bros won 17-7 to a struggling St Gabriel side, EMS Tabadamu outclassed Toge Young 21-7 while Ram Sami Viria was defeated by Ravuka Sharks 17-5.

In the Under-18 grade, Malomalo Babas won 21-0 against Naqeledamu, JSL Lavesa Korotabu narrowly defeated Viwa Spartan 5-0 while Naitodua escaped with a 7-0 win to Lakena.

Chillbar Lami failed to overcome Village Boys as they went down 19-0 while Baivatu Blues escaped Nailega Babas 5-0.

A 2-point was the difference in the match between NNN Tubarua and Senivaivai Baybeez as Tubara won 7-5.

Games are still underway at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.