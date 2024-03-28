Michael Hooper set to face Fiji 7s in HK

Michael Hooper [Source: News.co.au]

Wallabies legend Michael Hooper is set to make his Australia Sevens debut at the Hong Kong 7s.

Hooper has been named in a 13-man squad for the sixth round of the World Series in Hong Kong next weekend.

The four-time Australian Rugby Player of the Year with 125 caps for the Wallabies, joined the sevens squad in November before an Achilles injury delayed his start with the team.

His inclusion is one of two changes made by coach John Manenti with Maurice Longbottom also returning from a calf injury in another major boost for the side.

The Aussie men faces the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s in pool play next Friday.

You can watch the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games live on FBC Sports HD channel.