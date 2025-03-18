Marist 7s women's final on Friday

[File Photo]

Every year organisers of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s always want to try something new and this week they’ll give its women’s competition the recognition it deserves.

In an effort to give the women’s division the full thrills, their final will be played on Friday instead of Saturday.

Over the years the women’s finals have been viewed as a second final but that will not be the case this week.

Tournament Director Koli Korovulavula says the national anthem will be played before the final on Friday.

“Yes, we’d like to give the women prominence just one day for their final because usually its like a second final, we don’t give them but this year we decided because they’ll be having their pool games on Thursday might as well give them the final on Friday.”

Korovulavula stresses that recently our Fijiana 7s reached the final of the Vancouver 7s, so the finalists will be introduced to a guest just like in the World Series and this is something organisers want to mirror at the 49th Marist 7s.

The tournament starts on Thursday, local and overseas viewers can watch all the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on pay-per-view on Viti+ for $69FJD for three days.

Grandstand package ticket is selling for $22 for three days.



