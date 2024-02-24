Loganimasi hat-trick in win

Ponipate Loganimasi scored a hat-trick for Fiji 7s [Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side has started the Vancouver 7s with a 31-14 win over Spain.

Ponipate Loganimasi scored a hat-trick for the team.

The national side got off to a great start with two successive tries to Loganimasi and Pilipo Bukayaro.

First it was Loganimasi who managed to sell a dummy while Bukayaro scooted off from the base of a scrum to score.

Spain finally got on the board when Josep Serres beat four defenders to score between the posts.

Olympic gold medalist and Captain Napolioni Bolaca showed his class in the match with some great work in general play.

Bolaca spoiled a Spanish attack before the break when he won a penalty at a breakdown and he took a quick tap then gave it to Sevuloni Mocenacagi who passed it to an unmarked Loganimasi for his second try.

Leading 19-7 at halftime, Loganimasi got his hat-trick inside the first two minutes of the second spell before Terio Tamani scored another from his typical dummy.

The Spanish had the last say with a try seconds from full-time with their second try.

Halfback Bukayaro says the weather is one of the challenges they’re facing at the moment.

“We’ve been here for two weeks, we come and make use of the weather because it’s very cold for us in Fiji and this kind of weather is killing us but we did pretty good for this first game and we looking forward to another two games.”

Fiji 7s takes on Canada at 4:24pm before facing Argentina at 10:33am tomorrow.

You can watch all the Fiji and Fijiana 7s pool games on FBC TV.