Lavidi brothers hope for better performance at Coral Coast 7s

Lavidi Brothers’ playmaker Livai Ikanikoda remains upbeat despite his team’s narrow defeat in the final of the Nataleira 7s last week, a game that had spectators on the edge of their seats.

The brothers were edged out 10-5 by the Wardens in a thrilling encounter that highlighted the intense competition.

While the team gave it their all, Ikanikoda says there’s still work to be done.

He notes the importance of resetting, refocusing and gearing up for the challenges ahead.

“I’m so thankful for this team, so much teamwork has been shown throughout the tournaments that we play in, we get tested but it only helps us get better as a team.”

Despite the loss, Ikanikoda is grateful for the unity and commitment that have defined the Lavidi Brothers’ campaign so far.

However, he adds there’s no time to relax, as the team sets its sights on the next big test – the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s.

Ikanikoda stressed the importance of stepping up their game for the Coral Coast 7s.

With a talented pool of players, the team knows that securing spots in the squad will be competitive.

They are one of the 16 main men’s teams to feature in the upcoming tournament.

The McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s will be held from the 16th-18th at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka next month.