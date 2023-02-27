LA 7s semi-finalists confirmed

[Source: World Rugby 7s/Facebook]

The semi-finalists of the Los Angeles 7s tournament have been confirmed.

Argentina was the first team through beating Samoa 19-12 to set-up a semi-final show down against Fiji.

Fiji avenged their semi-final loss to South Africa in Sydney with a 28-7 win in the second quarter-final.

Ben Gollings’ men will face the Los Pumas at 10.14am.

The third team through to the last four is defending champion New Zealand who beat Great Britain 24-12.

New Zealand will face Australia in the second semi-final at 10.36am.

Australia thumped Ireland 31-7 in the last quarter-final.