Kunawave reunites with grandmother at Coral Coast 7s

Maloni Kunawave (left)

New Zealand Development 7s player Maloni Kunawave had an unforgettable moment when he reunited with his grandmother after seven years at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka yesterday during the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

Kunawave came with the NZ Development team last year, however, he didn’t get a chance to meet his grandmother.

The 18-year-old left for NZ on a scholarship seven years ago after completing his primary school education in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

His mother, Mereseini Kunawave, brought her 93-year-old mother, to surprise his grandson.

The family left Dravuni, Tailevu for Sigatoka to meet young Kunawave.

Mereseini says this tournament has brought their family together just in time to celebrate her mother’s 93rd birthday, which they plan to mark this weekend after the tournament concludes.

“Straight after his first game he walked out and did not see his grandmother, so we removed the umbrella which was used to hide his grandmother as this was a surprise for him. He came in hugged her and we could see the emotions in his eyes.”

Kunawave says he felt complete after reuniting with his family and is looking forward to celebrating his grandmother’s birthday this weekend.

“I did not know I was coming to this tournament, it was a late call-up. So I called my parents and let them know I was going to be in Fiji in the next few days and now im here. They already planned out my grandma’s birthday and when I told them I was coming they had to cancel the party so after this tournament we will all celebrate together.”

His mom expresses her pride in her son’s achievement and believes many players can do it as well.

The New Zealand Development team will face Brothers at 1.38pm today.

You can catch all the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on FBC Sports.