Kolinisau keeps focus on Perth as Coral Coast 7s looms

Fiji Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau is urging his team to keep their eyes on the bigger prize as they gear up for the Perth Sevens next week.

While the Coral Coast 7s is an important fixture in the local rugby calendar, Kolinisau has made it clear that the tournament will be used as a platform to refine combinations and test strategies for the international stage.

The coach emphasizes that this week is still part of their preparation for the World Rugby Sevens Series, with Perth being the immediate target.

“Especially this week, I told the boys, although its Coral Coast week, it’s still preparation week for us because we want the bigger picture. The bigger picture for us is the Perth Sevens and the series. That’s something we want to focus on.”

Kolinisau adds that the Coral Coast tournament offers a valuable opportunity to assess the players before finalizing the squad.

This includes players who are participating under Mike Friday’s team but remain in contention for Perth selection.

With the Coral Coast 7skicking off on Thursday, Kolinisau is confident the event will serve as a critical stepping stone for the team’s preparation as they aim to maintain their strong form heading into Perth.