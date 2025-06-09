Japan beats Fijiana

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s have lost all their Perth 7s pool games after going down to Japan 31-14.

This is the second successive year that our women’s side has failed to get a win in the group stage in Perth.

The Fijiana lost their first two games to USA and New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

Japan only needed 40 seconds to get their first try before Mere Vocevoce got the Fijians on the board less than a minute later.

The Japanese really tested Fiji’s defense and they got on the board again, but Reapi Ulunisau set up veteran Ana Maria Naimasi for their second try to lead 14-12.

Just before the break, Japan struck again with a converted try.

Indiscipline proved costly for the Fijians with Vocevoce and Naimasi sent off late in the game and Japan getting another try to put the relut beyond reach.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.