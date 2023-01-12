Good chances for Aussies, Angels and Seahawks

Three teams in the women’s division have a solid chance of making the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s quarter-finals after recording two wins so far.

Australia A and Tabusoro Angels from Pool A have recorded two victories as well as Seahawks from Pool B.

The Aussies recorded big wins defeating Ram Sami Army 21-7 and thrashed Tagimoucia Ranadi 50-0.

Article continues after advertisement

Tabusoro Angels beat Tagimoucia Ranadi 21-7 at the back of a 26-10 win over Nadraki Lillian Amazons.

The Seahawks who have been runner-up in previous tournaments defeated Navosa 24-14 in its first match and went on to thump LV Stingray 39-0.

There are only two women’s pools in this year’s Coral Coast 7s.

The action continues at Lawaqa Park with the youth division and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD channel.