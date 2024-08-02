Gibbons finds something bigger than rugby

[Source: Ian Gibbons / Twitter]

The man who was brought in to look after the Fiji 7s fitness ahead of the Olympic Games is glad he was given the opportunity.

Ian Gibbons from San Diego, California, says they made huge strides in their physical preparations for Paris.

Being part of this Olympics journey with Fiji 7s is a priceless experience for the 45-year-old who came in four months ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Gibbons has been the Strength and Conditioning coach for Saracens, USA men, Seattle Seawolves and Japan.

Speaking to FBC Sports, he says there’s something bigger than rugby with Fiji.

‘When you work with bigger countries you can get lost in the whole system, it becomes like almost corporate to use the business term, but here it’s very family-oriented and certainly, with Team Fiji we brought that to the fore’.

Originally from the United Kingdom, he worked with coach Osea Kolinisau to try to establish a certain standard for the team.

The Fiji 7s side will be in the country on Sunday morning and they’ll be receiving $20,000 each for winning silver in Paris.