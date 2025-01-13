Friday excited to coach Jerry Tuwai

Former U.S. head coach Mike Friday is excited to have two-time Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai on his side ahead of the McDonald's Coral Coast 7s later this week.

Former United States head coach Mike Friday is happy to have two-time Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai on his side ahead of the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s later this week.

He says having to coach the 7s maestro for just three days is an experience he looks forward to.

Friday arrived at the Nadi Airport yesterday morning, while the rest of his players are expected to arrive over the next two days.

“You know to have King Jerry playing for us, it’d going to be great fun. Hopefully, we’re going to see his smile and see his step, and hopefully, he’ll bring the crowd to life this weekend.”



Former USA head coach Mike Friday (left), Khal Tenana

Friday named eight local players in his 7s side, along with other 7s greats like Rosko Specman and Harry McNulty.

Friday says he is happy to be back in the country, and he is excited to see what’s to come during the Coral Coast 7s.

The McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s will kick off this Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.