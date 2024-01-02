Free entry for Coral Coast 7s

Coral Coast 7s tournament founder Jay Whyte

McDonalds Coral Coast 7s tournament founder Jay Whyte has confirmed that entry to the 12th edition of the tournament will be free for all three days.

Whyte says this is a chance to take advantage of meeting international rugby icons from Fiji and around the world.

He adds it’s great to see the excitement and the growing interest from people and anticipates another successful event.

“So we expect a lot of people to take advantage of that and it’s only a result of our wonderful sponsors that we can do that. Obviously we got a lot of teams coming in from overseas and we got our ambassadors, it’s a great way for our people of Fiji to rub shoulders with identities they have only seen on television.”

The tournament’s pool draws is scheduled for today at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation headquarters in Suva.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on the 18th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.