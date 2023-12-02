Flying Reapi scores as Fiji reaps reward

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Reapi Ulunisau showcased exceptional individual skill, securing her the match winning try as the Fiji Airways Fijiana clinched a 21-17 victory in their second match at the Dubqi 7s.

The Saiasi Afuli-coached team faced a formidable opponent in South Africa, who, having narrowly lost 19-14 to New Zealand, proved to be a resilient challenge, matching Fiji’s speed and power.

Simamkele Namba gave South Africa a 17-14 lead before Ulunisau’s pivotal score.

In the first half, both Ulunisau and Ana Maria Naimasi scored, converting their tries, while Maria Tshiremba secured a double for South Africa. Fiji led 14-12 at halftime.

The upcoming challenge awaits against New Zealand at 1:35 tomorrow, promising another exciting encounter.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s 43-7 win over Great Britain sees the Kiwis and Fijiana through to the semifinals.