Fire seeks redemption at Coral Coast 7s

The Fire Rugby side are working on their weaknesses from last year’s McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s final loss to Army.

Team Manager Ifereimi Vesikula says the firemen have not fully recovered from the 12-5 loss and are working out strategies to avoid another heartbreak this time around.

“We went back after the final and we looked at the result and how we played, most of the things that we knew we had to improve on was our coordination amongst the players and also their focus during the whole duration of the games. At times, we were doing well and then the Army team managed to come back at us.”

Fire are pooled with USA Falcons, Dominion Brothers and Ba Originals and are determined to hit the ground running from Day one at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick-off on the 18th of this month.