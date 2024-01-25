Fiji’s Perth 7s pool games live on FBC TV

Fiji Airways men’s 7s team

All the Fiji Airways men’s and women’s pool games at the Perth 7s in Australia this weekend will air live on Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s FBC TV channel.

FBC today announced a partnership with Digicel Fiji and Sky Pacific for live broadcast rights of Fiji men’s and women’s matches from pools to knockout stages on its free-to-air channel.

Unfortunately, FBC doesn’t have access to show, live or delayed, Super Session matches which includes the women’s and men’s 3rd and 4th place play-off and the finals games.

The competition in its entirety involving all games from pools to the final for men’s and women’s are still available as live on Sky Pacific and DTV app.

FBC will also have access to other team matches from pools to knockout stages on a 12-hour delay for the remaining six rounds of the 2023-24 HSBC SVNS.

As part of this partnership, FBC will broadcast most of Fiji’s games live, allowing viewers to experience the action in real time.

This initiative reflects FBC and Digicel Fiji’s commitment to promoting sports and fostering a sense of national pride among Fijians.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed, says together with FBC, they’re confident the broadcast partnership will not only enhance accessibility but also captivate the hearts of die-hard sevens fans nationwide.

Meanwhile, the men’s side faces Samoa in their opener at 6:38pm before battling France at 11:31pm tomorrow.

On Saturday, they’ll take on New Zealand at 5:25pm.

The Fijiana meet Brazil at 4pm tomorrow then Spain at 8:47pm.

Their last pool game is against France on Saturday at 2:22pm.

The finals will be played on Sunday.