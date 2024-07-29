Fijiana loses first match

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fijiana have lost its first Paris 2024 Olympic Games match after going down 17-14 to Canada.

Reapi Uluinasau made two clean line breaks but ran out of support.

Our side had some possession, however, they just couldn’t turn it into points.

The Canadians took their chances with two tries to lead 12-nil in the first half.

Fiji struck first after the break with Maria Rokotuisiga fooling the defense with a dummy run 40 meters out from Canada’s tryline.

Canada replied with a try in the corner to extend their lead to 17-7 before Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Laisana Likuceva was put into space by Kolora Lomani to score Fiji’s second.

Fijiana will play China at 7am in their second match.