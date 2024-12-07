Fijiana lose second pool match

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team lost their second pool match at the Cape Town 7s in South Africa, going down to Great Britain 20-5.

Fiji looked organised in the first half as they managed to score one try through Lavena Cavuru, but Great Britain’s speed was too much for them to handle.

Great Britain led 10-5 at half time.

Grace Crompton outpaced the Fiji women with her speed out wide and scored two tries while Reneega Bonner and Emma Uren scored a try each.

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s side will play Uruguay at 12:38 tomorrow morning in their first pool match and will take on Great Britain at 4:19 am tomorrow in their second pool match.