Fijiana kicks off Dubai 7s on a high

Reapi Ulunisau

Adi Vani Buleki’s double propelled the Fiji Airways Fijiana to a commanding 38-17 victory against Great Britain in the Dubai 7s opener.

Our skilled female rugby team dominated with a 26-7 lead at half-time, showcasing their early determination.

Additional tries were notched by Reapi Ulunisau, Lavena Cavuru, Maria Rokotuisiga, and Ana Maria Naimasi, with Cuvuru and Naimasi securing two conversions each.

Up next, Fiji takes on South Africa at 8:43 pm.