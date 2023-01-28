Fijiana goes down in quarter-final

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fijiana went down to Ireland 26-12 in the Sydney 7s quarter-final.

Younis Bese opened the scoring for Fiji when she sprinted away for 80 meters off the back of some brilliant work by Reapi Uluinasau.

Ireland replied immediately with a converted try before adding another in the corner for a 12-5 lead at halftime.

The Fijiana defended well with some big hits from Ana Maria Naimasi, Vani Buleki, Uluinasau and Ilisapeci Delaiwau, however, their rush defense failed to please the referee at times.

The Irish managed to extend their lead after the break which meant more hard work for the national side.

Leading 19-5 with four minutes remaining, Ireland sealed the win with another five-pointer from a Fijiana lineout mistake.

Naimasi had the final say in the match but it was too late as they ran out of time.