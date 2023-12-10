Fijiana fall in quarterfinal

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side was edged 19-17 by France in the women’s cup quarterfinals of the Cape Town 7s.

The Fijiana got on the scoreboard first with a try to Raijieli Daveua in the second minute.

The French hit back with two consecutive tries for a 12-5 lead at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

France extended their lead in the second spell with another try before Reapi Uluinasau scored the Fijiana’s third and final try.

Meanwhile, the Fiji men’s side will take on France in the quarterfinal at 9:40pm.