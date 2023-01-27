Fijiana escape with a win

Ana Maria Naimasi.

Fijiana managed to save itself with an edging 17-14 win over USA in their second pool match in the Sydney 7s.

The side took a daring 12-7 lead at half-time as USA continuously tested their defence.

Ana Maria Naimasi broke through the US defence to stamp Fiji forst on the scoreboard before Vani Buleki dotted a try three minutes, after a series of offloads.

Article continues after advertisement

USA’s Kristi Kirshe scored the first try for her team just before half-time.

Buleki went for her second after Fiji continued to put the opposition under pressure which led to a lot of ball mishandling.

Buleki led Fiji to a 17-7 lead before USA responded with a try from Nicole Heavirland who worked hard for the final try of the match.

Fijiana faces Canada tomorrow at 1.06pm.