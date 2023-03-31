Fijiana 7s starts with a win

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s has started its Hong Kong 7s campaign with a win.

The side beat Ireland 17-7.

Ireland started well and led 7-nil at the break with a try to Stacy Flood.

Raijieli Daveua and Meredani Qoro managed to score for the Fijiana before Younis Bese sealed the deal in the 13th minute.

Classic Fijiana flair and skill 🔥 Younis Bese grabs a key try for @fijirugby

#HSBC7s | #HK7s pic.twitter.com/xcDYyR2Lkr — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) March 31, 2023

The Fijiana will face Brazil at 9:04 tonight in their second match.

Tomorrow the side takes on Australia 1:55pm in its last pool match.