Fijiana 7s settles in sixth place

[Photo Credit: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side had suffered a 31-0 defeat against the USA in the seventh place play-off.

The USA came strong from the start of the game as they dotted down three tries through Ilona Maher, Alev Kelter, and Ariana Ramsey.

The USA led 17-0 at halftime.

The Fijians continued to commit errors, giving away most possession to the USA.

The USA scored two more tries to attain the fifth spot in the competition.

Fiji will now face GB in the 7th place play-off at 11.17 tonight.

Meanwhile, our men’s side will be playing France in the first semifinal at 10:21 tonight.

You can watch it live on the FBC TV channel.