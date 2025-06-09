Fijiana 7s goes down in first pool match

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s went down to the United States of America 34-15 in their opening Perth 7s pool game.

Reapi Ulunisau opened the scoring in the second minute capitalizing on their numerical advantange after USA was reduced to six players early in the match.

However, USA replied just seconds later, exposing Fiji’s defense to lock the game up 5-all.

Speedster Ariana Ramsey and Susan Adegoke scored two successive tries to put USA in front 17-5 at halftime.

Ulunisau sneaked in for her second despite an early try from USA as the Fijians trail 10-22 before Kolora Lomani scored another.

However, another two quick tries from the Americans sealed the win.

The Fijiana’s next game is at 5:58pm against New Zealand, then Japan at 8:52pm.

Our Fiji 7s takes on Argentina at 4:20pm followed by Spain at 7:36pm, before wrapping up their pool game against South Africa at 10:52pm.

