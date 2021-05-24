Fiji wins Singapore 7s title

The Fiji 7s side has taken out the HSBC Singapore 7s title after defeating New Zealand 28-17 in the final.

Captain Tevita Daugunu says the win is dedicated to all the children in Fiji celebrating Palm Sunday today.

Fireman Vuiviawa Naduvalo was named the Player of the Final and during the post-match interview says it has been a long time coming for him to make the national team and play on the world stage.

Fiji started strong with a powerful run by Daugunu but he was held short at the try-line.

They then re-gathered and as expected there was a lot of offloads by Jerry Tuwai and Joseva Talacolo who delivered nicely for Naduvalo for his ninth try of the tournament.

Offload central for @fijirugby! Vuiviawa Naduvalo scores his ninth try of the weekend to open the scoring in the Cup final #HSBC7s | #Singapore7s pic.twitter.com/e3ZuOLncv2 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 10, 2022

Kaminieli Rasaku showcased his physicality, holding the ball one-handedly and the other to fan off the Kiwi defenders.

He was able to breakthrough before passing to Waisea Nacuqu who dived over for Fiji’s second try.

After a series of passes, the national side was on the board again this time with the impressive Talacolo who burst through untouched to dot down another.

Fiji led 21-0 at halftime.

New Zealand got back in the game with a try to Regan Ware to start on the right foot at the second spell.

But Fiji made sure they make things hard for New Zealand as Tuwai exploited a space he spotted and fed a nice ball to Naduvalo who equaled Filimoni Bolavucu’s 10 tries in Singapore.

The Kiwis remained determined to score two tries to Moses Leo and Caleb Tangitau but it was too late as time ran out.

Meanwhile, Australia scooped the bronze medal denying Ireland 21-19.



[Source: World Rugby Sevens]