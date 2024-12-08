Fiji thrashes Uruguay in Cape Town 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]
The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s side kicked-off their Cape Town 7s campaign in style after thrashing Uruguay 70-7 in their first pool match.
Fiji showed class and determination as they scored 10 unanswered tries.
Fiji led 35-7 at half time.
Filipe Sauturaga and Viwa Naduvalo scored two tries each, while Joji Nasova, Kavekini Tanivanuakula, Pilipo Bukayaro, Suli Volivolituevei, Ilikimi Vunaki and Terio Veilawa got a try each.
Fiji will now take on Great Britain at 4:19 this morning in their second pool match.
