Fiji thrashes Uruguay in Cape Town 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s side kicked-off their Cape Town 7s campaign in style after thrashing Uruguay 70-7 in their first pool match.

Fiji showed class and determination as they scored 10 unanswered tries.

Fiji led 35-7 at half time.

Filipe Sauturaga and Viwa Naduvalo scored two tries each, while Joji Nasova, Kavekini Tanivanuakula, Pilipo Bukayaro, Suli Volivolituevei, Ilikimi Vunaki and Terio Veilawa got a try each.

Fiji will now take on Great Britain at 4:19 this morning in their second pool match.